NASA's Roman telescope launches August 30 to study black holes

Roman will help answer one of astronomy's big questions: did giant black holes form from collapsing stars (light seeds), or massive clouds of gas (heavy seeds)?

By tracking these star-shredding events and measuring black hole sizes over time, researchers hope to finally settle the debate.

Plus, as research team leader Mitchell Karmen puts it, "The Roman Space Telescope is going to be transformative for transient science... Thanks to Roman's high sensitivity, we can find multiple tidal disruption events out to greater distances and earlier cosmic times than ever before."