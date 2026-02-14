NASA's SPHEREx telescope spots organic molecules on comet 3I/ATLAS
NASA's new SPHEREx telescope just spotted organic molecules—aka the building blocks of life—on comet 3I/ATLAS, which is visiting us from outside our solar system.
Between December 8 and 15, 2025, SPHEREx also picked up water vapor, carbon dioxide, dust, and rocky bits swirling around the comet.
This gives scientists fresh clues about how comets might deliver key ingredients for life to planets.
SPHEREx launched in March 2025
SPHEREx launched in March 2025 with optics designed to observe many infrared wavelengths and can scan space in over 100 infrared wavelengths.
It watched as the comet changed from being rich in carbon dioxide earlier in 2025 (it was first detected in July 2025) to erupting ice and big grains by December.
Observations backed this up—showing an unusually high carbon dioxide-to-water ratio.
Looking ahead, NASA's Juno spacecraft might get a closer look at this rare visitor before it leaves our solar system for good.