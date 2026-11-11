NASA's Voyager 1 becomes 1st spacecraft 1 light-day from Earth

Next Wednesday, November 18, NASA's Voyager 1 will become the first spacecraft ever to travel one light-day away from Earth: That's a mind-blowing 26 billion kilometers!

Launched way back in 1977 for what was supposed to be just a four-year mission, Voyager 1 is still going strong after nearly five decades.

NASA is even throwing a "shine Bright for Voyager's Light-Day" celebration to mark the occasion.