NASA's Webb reveals interstellar comet has ancient carbon dioxide ice

How did it form and what does it mean?

Researchers think 3I/ATLAS formed billions of years ago near a CO2 ice line, exposed to intense radiation—making it between three and 11 billion years old.

As it swings close to Mars's orbit this October, scientists get a rare shot at studying how planets might have formed way back when.

The catch? It'll be hidden behind the Sun for a bit, so observations will pause temporarily.

These early results (not peer-reviewed yet) could help us understand how planetary systems like ours begin and evolve.