Pixel 10 series gets built-in magnets for magnetic accessories
Google just dropped the Pixel 10 lineup—including the Pro XL—with built-in Qi2 magnets that snap on chargers and accessories, much like Apple's MagSafe.
These magnets use a lock magnet for a more secure grip, so your charger or case stays put.
All Pixel 10 models support Qi2 wireless charging.
The circular magnet ring keeps everything lined up for hassle-free charging every time.
Google also launched chargers, stands, and cases
Google also launched chargers, stands, and cases designed for these new magnets.
Bonus: they play nice with many MagSafe-compatible products—so Android users finally get in on that magnetic accessory game.
Closing in on Apple's territory
The stronger lock magnet means no more weak connections (finally!), making Pixel 10 one of the best Android options if you're into magnetic accessories—closing in on Apple's territory.