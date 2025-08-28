Kaziranga absorbs most carbon just before monsoon: IITM study

Why is this important?

Turns out, heavy monsoon clouds block sunlight and slow down photosynthesis in these forests, which means less carbon is absorbed during that time.

Lead researcher Pramit Kumar Deb Burman says these insights should be added to climate models so we can better understand India's carbon cycle.

The team used ground-based sensors (the Eddy Covariance technique) over four years to get precise local data—something satellites can't always provide.