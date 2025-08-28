Kaziranga absorbs most carbon just before monsoon: IITM study
Scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have used ground-based observations to improve measurements of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Their research, published this year, reveals that Kaziranga forests actually soak up the most carbon just before monsoon—not during the monsoon season.
Why is this important?
Turns out, heavy monsoon clouds block sunlight and slow down photosynthesis in these forests, which means less carbon is absorbed during that time.
Lead researcher Pramit Kumar Deb Burman says these insights should be added to climate models so we can better understand India's carbon cycle.
The team used ground-based sensors (the Eddy Covariance technique) over four years to get precise local data—something satellites can't always provide.