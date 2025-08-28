Next Article
'Ran into': Man posts photo with Google CEO Pichai
Akash Wadawadigi, a Stanford alumnus from New York-based, had a surprise run-in with Google CEO Sundar Pichai while accompanying his sister to the Google campus.
He shared a photo of the moment on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Visited my sister @Google HQ today and ran into the head honcho himself! Mr @sundarpichai, it was a pleasure."
The post quickly took off online.
People loved seeing Pichai in such a down-to-earth setting and praised his relaxed vibe in the photo.
Comments called it "a story to tell your grandchildren."
Wadawadigi described meeting Pichai as pure luck—proof that even quick, genuine moments with famous people can go viral and connect with tons of people online.