NASA's Webb telescope finds unusual water ice in 3I/ATLAS

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has found something unusual in the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS: its water ice looks different from what we see in comets closer to home.

Instead of the usual ice fingerprints, 3I/ATLAS shows a pronounced 3-micron band, with the 1.5- and 2.0-micron bands remarkably faint or entirely absent, suggesting that the ice is not in the form usually seen in solar system comets as it drifts away from our solar system.