NASA's X-59 set for 1st supersonic flight with quiet 'thump'
NASA's new jet, the X-59, is gearing up for its first supersonic flight, and it won't make that classic sonic boom.
Thanks to its stretched-out nose and sleek design, the shockwaves get softened into a gentle "thump," kind of like hearing a car door close from far away.
If all goes well, this could mean faster flights over land without bothering people on the ground.
NASA X-59 to test Mach 1.4
After its debut flight last October and 15 test flights, NASA is now aiming for Mach 1.4 (about 1,489 kph) at 55,000 feet.
They'll also fly over towns to see how folks feel about the noise.
The feedback and test data will help decide if quiet supersonic jets could become a reality for commercial travel, so you might someday zip across continents way faster without disturbing anyone below.