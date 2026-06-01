NASA's X-59 set for 1st supersonic flight with quiet 'thump' Technology Jun 01, 2026

NASA's new jet, the X-59, is gearing up for its first supersonic flight, and it won't make that classic sonic boom.

Thanks to its stretched-out nose and sleek design, the shockwaves get softened into a gentle "thump," kind of like hearing a car door close from far away.

If all goes well, this could mean faster flights over land without bothering people on the ground.