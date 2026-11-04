NASA's X-59 wraps 1st year and hits 1489km/h
Technology
NASA's futuristic X-59 jet just wrapped up its first year in the skies, clocking 41 flights and headed to Kennedy Space Center.
This experimental plane can fly more than twice as high and nearly twice as fast as regular jets, hitting 1489km/h at 55,000 feet.
X-59 could enable supersonic city flights
Nicknamed the "Son of Concorde," the X-59 is built to swap out loud sonic booms for a much softer "glide thump" using Quiet SuperSonic Technology.
If it works, supersonic passenger flights over cities could make a comeback: imagine New York to London in just 3.5 hours.
The project's already turning heads online and could change how we travel in the future.