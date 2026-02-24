Nasuni expands its Hyderabad engineering center, connecting with global operations Technology Feb 24, 2026

Nasuni, known for its file data services, previously opened an engineering center in Hyderabad and on Feb. 24, 2026 reported an expansion and formal inauguration—joining its teams in Massachusetts and Ireland.

This move is all about speeding up product development and tapping into fresh talent to increase development capacity; Nasuni supports more than 800 enterprise customers across over 70 countries.

The Hyderabad center came together with help from Summit Consulting and ANSR.