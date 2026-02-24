Nasuni expands its Hyderabad engineering center, connecting with global operations
Nasuni, known for its file data services, previously opened an engineering center in Hyderabad and on Feb. 24, 2026 reported an expansion and formal inauguration—joining its teams in Massachusetts and Ireland.
This move is all about speeding up product development and tapping into fresh talent to increase development capacity; Nasuni supports more than 800 enterprise customers across over 70 countries.
The Hyderabad center came together with help from Summit Consulting and ANSR.
CTO Andres Rodriguez on the expansion
This new hub is set to boost Nasuni's research game by connecting with India's deep pool of tech talent.
CTO Andres Rodriguez put it simply: "With the addition of Hyderabad, we're unlocking new levels of talent and product development velocity."
For anyone interested in how global tech companies grow, it's a smart example of using local strengths for worldwide impact.
Nasuni's vision for the future
Hyderabad's thriving tech scene fits right into Nasuni's long-term plans—helping them support industries like media, manufacturing, and energy around the world.
As companies shift toward smarter data systems (think AI), Nasuni wants to be ready with secure infrastructure that can keep up with tomorrow's needs.