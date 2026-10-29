Nate Soares stopped retirement savings, believes AI extinction over 50%
Technology
Nate Soares, who leads the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, has actually stopped saving for retirement because he thinks there's a real chance AI could wipe out humanity within the next decade.
On a recent podcast, he shared that his belief in AI-driven extinction is so strong (over 50% likely, in his view) that he hasn't put money away for retirement since his days at Google.
Soares and Yudkowsky draw AI criticism
Soares isn't just worried: he's actively working with Eliezer Yudkowsky to get people talking about the risks of advanced AI, using media and political channels to spread awareness.
Still, not everyone agrees with their outlook; some critics say we should focus more on the current harms from today's AI rather than fear uncertain future disasters.