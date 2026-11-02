Nate Soares warns AI could threaten humanity within next decade
Technology
Nate Soares, a former Google and Microsoft engineer and now president of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute, thinks AI could actually put humanity at risk in the next 10 years, with odds he puts at more than 50%.
He's so concerned that he's even stopped saving for retirement, unsure if it'll matter with threats like this on the horizon.
Soares urges strict superintelligence limits
On a podcast with The Atlantic's Nicholas Thompson, Soares compared AI's rapid progress to how cars changed transportation: exciting, but also risky.
While some people worry about losing jobs to AI, he's more focused on its potential to become dangerously powerful.
He believes we need strict limits on superintelligent AI systems before things get out of hand.