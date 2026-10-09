National Hurricane Center used DeepMind AI to flag Isaias risk
Technology
The US National Hurricane Center just used Google DeepMind's AI to help predict Hurricane Isaias, especially when its usual models couldn't agree.
The AI flagged that Isaias might ramp up to a Category 2 hurricane, giving Gulf Coast communities a valuable early heads-up so they could get ready before things got serious.
DeepMind AI aids hurricane forecasting
DeepMind's AI is changing the game by using real-time observations and past data: no complicated equations are needed.
It has already impressed experts with accurate calls during storms like Hurricane Melissa in 2025.
Meteorologists now use it as an extra tool, double-checking its forecasts with satellite and air data to keep predictions reliable and communities safer.