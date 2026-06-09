National Institute of Nutrition links vitamin deficiencies to dementia risk
A new study from India's National Institute of Nutrition found that lacking key vitamins, especially D, B2, B6, and B12, is associated with higher predicted dementia risk.
Of 570 adults ages 40 to 80 in Telangana, about 40% were flagged as having a higher predicted risk.
The research highlights how nutrition plays a big role in brain health as we age.
Nearly half dementia cases modifiable
Vitamin shortages were even more common among rural participants, likely because they have less access to nutrient-rich foods.
Researchers say nearly one-half of dementia cases are linked to things we can actually change—like what we eat.
With dementia cases expected to rise by 2050, experts recommend focusing on varied diets and getting enough vitamins to help keep your brain healthy for the long run.