NATO approves consumer iPhones and iPads for restricted classified data
NATO just approved regular iPhones and iPads (with iOS 26 or iPadOS 26) to handle "restricted" classified data, the first time any consumer device has gotten this nod.
This only covers the standard models you'd buy in a store, not military versions.
Germany tested devices before NATO approval
This "restricted" level isn't top secret, but it shows big trust in Apple's security: think features like Secure Enclave and Face ID.
Germany's Federal Office for Information Security put these devices through tough tests before NATO added them to its official secure technology list.
As Apple's vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture, Ivan Krstic, put it, "Prior to iPhone, secure devices were only available to sophisticated government and enterprise organizations after a massive investment in bespoke security solutions,"