NATO approves consumer iPhones and iPads for restricted classified data

This "restricted" level isn't top secret, but it shows big trust in Apple's security: think features like Secure Enclave and Face ID.

Germany's Federal Office for Information Security put these devices through tough tests before NATO added them to its official secure technology list.

As Apple's vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture, Ivan Krstic, put it, "Prior to iPhone, secure devices were only available to sophisticated government and enterprise organizations after a massive investment in bespoke security solutions,"