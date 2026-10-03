NATO certifies iPhones and iPads running iOS26/iPadOS26 for classified information
Big news for Apple fans: iPhones and iPads running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 just got certified by NATO to handle restricted classified information.
This is a first for regular consumer devices, which usually aren't trusted with sensitive government data, so Apple's standard gadgets are now officially secure enough for serious stuff.
Apple security features supported NATO certification
This puts Apple devices in NATO's official security tech list, right next to traditional defense gear.
The secret sauce? Advanced security features like Apple silicon with Secure Enclave, Face ID, Touch ID, and Memory Integrity Enforcement to keep your data safe, even from memory hacks.
As Ivan Krstic, Apple's vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture, put it, "Prior to iPhone, secure devices were only available to sophisticated government and enterprise organizations after a massive investment in bespoke security solutions."