Natura announces Interface $99 smart ring with built-in AI
Technology
Natura just announced Interface, a $99 smart ring designed to make daily life smoother.
Instead of reaching for your phone all the time, you can tap the ring to get things done, like starting workout tracking or even getting help with coding, thanks to built-in AI that connects with platforms like ChatGPT and Meta's Muse.
You pick which AI handles your task, and replies show up on the NatureOS app or in your headphones.
Interface monitors heart rate sleep activity
Beyond its AI smarts, Interface tracks your heart rate, sleep, and activity, all from your finger.
There's a free trial at first, but Natura plans to switch to a subscription model later.
Founder Carlo Edoardo Ferraris hopes Interface will make tech feel more natural and less distracting for everyone.