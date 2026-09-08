Nature Biotechnology study finds AI-created drug rentosertib lowers aging markers
A new study just published in Nature Biotechnology suggests an AI-created drug called rentosertib might actually slow down how we age.
Originally made to treat lung disease, rentosertib was tested on 42 people over 12 weeks.
Using high-tech aging clocks that track things like blood and body metrics, researchers saw that the drug lowered markers linked to biological aging.
Rentosertib not approved, trials needed
People who took rentosertib showed a drop in their biological age, while those on placebos or no treatment didn't see much change, or even got a bit older by the numbers.
While some scientists debate how reliable these aging clocks really are, the results are promising enough for more research.
For now, rentosertib isn't approved for general use. More trials are needed before it could hit the market.