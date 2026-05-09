Nature Geoscience study finds Greenland ice sheet rebounded after warming
Technology
Greenland's massive ice sheet isn't just a block of ice; it's basically Earth's climate diary, storing details about temperature, dust, and gasses from thousands of years ago.
A new study in Nature Geoscience found that even after past warm periods (like 125,000 years ago), the ice sheet managed to bounce back, showing it's more resilient than we might think.
Greenland ice sheet tracks climate change
Scientists use the Greenland ice sheet to track how our climate is changing today and predict future sea level rise.
Its frozen archive helps us spot warning signs and plan for what's ahead.
As the planet heats up again, understanding how this icy giant survived in the past is key to figuring out what comes next—and why climate research still matters.