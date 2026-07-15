Nature study: AI on 25,000 adults links thymus to longevity

Turns out, the thymus gland (often overlooked after puberty) might actually be a big deal for your long-term health.

New studies in Nature found that this tiny organ helps produce T cells that keep your immune system strong, and its health is linked to how well you age and resist diseases like cancer.

Researchers used AI to analyze CT scans from more than 25,000 adults and data from over 2,500 others, and discovered that people with healthier thymuses had lower risks of death and major illnesses.