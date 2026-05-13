Nature study: climate change makes compound disasters more common, deadly

TCoRE tool links CO2 to risk

The study introduces TCoRE, a tool that shows how the risk of these compound events rises with more CO2 emissions.

Common disasters increase steadily, but rare extremes ramp up even faster.

To keep global warming below 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, we might need emission cuts equal to nearly five decades of current output.

The authors emphasize that lowering carbon budgets and improving disaster planning are crucial for protecting vulnerable people and ecosystems.