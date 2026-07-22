Nature study finds human-caused sea-level rise increases coastal flooding
Technology
A new study in Nature says human-caused sea-level rise has made extreme coastal flooding happen much more often than before.
Floods that used to be once-in-a-century events are now popping up several times in a lifetime, all because of climate change.
Planners urged to rethink flood risks
Since the 1960s, warmer temperatures and melting land ice have pushed ocean levels higher, making it easier for storms and tides to flood coastlines.
The researchers point out this isn't just bad luck: human activity is now the main reason for these changes.
They're urging cities and planners to rethink flood risks and update protections for people living near the water.