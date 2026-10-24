Nature study says AI not conscious and likely never will
Technology
A new study in Nature says AI isn't conscious, and probably never will be.
The researchers make it clear: being smart at tasks doesn't mean an AI actually "feels" or is aware like humans are.
This challenges tech leaders who think AIs deserve rights similar to people.
Yuval Noah Harari echoes anthropomorphism warning
The paper points out we often give AI too much credit because we see it act human, a bias called anthropomorphism.
Author Yuval Noah Harari agrees, saying intelligence is just about solving problems, while consciousness is about feelings and experience.
With things like digital religions popping up, the study reminds us to think carefully about how we treat AI as it becomes more common in our lives.