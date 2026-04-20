Nature study suggests Mars once had ocean covering a 3rd
Technology
A new study in Nature points to evidence that Mars once had a huge ocean, possibly covering about one-third of the planet.
Scientists spotted a giant "bathtub ring" feature, hinting at where the shoreline might have been.
This adds to evidence that liquid water once existed on Mars and gives future missions more reasons to explore.
Abdallah Zaki-led team finds Martian deltas
The research team, led by Abdallah Zaki, found river deltas on Mars that line up with what would be an ancient coastline, sitting 1,800 to 3,800 meters below where the sea level could have been.
These areas might hold clues about ancient Martian life, so future missions could target these spots to dig deeper into Mars's past.