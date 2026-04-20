Nature study suggests Mars once had ocean covering a 3rd

Abdallah Zaki-led team finds Martian deltas

The research team, led by Abdallah Zaki, found river deltas on Mars that line up with what would be an ancient coastline, sitting 1,800 to 3,800 meters below where the sea level could have been.

These areas might hold clues about ancient Martian life, so future missions could target these spots to dig deeper into Mars's past.