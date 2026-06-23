Nature study warns 'AI psychosis' from chatbots may trigger delusions
A recent study in Nature highlights a new concern called "AI psychosis," where spending too much time chatting with AI bots might trigger delusional mental health episodes.
Researchers from King's College London and Germany's Protestant University of Applied Sciences say features like hyperpersonalized replies and linguistic mirroring can create an echo chamber, making users' beliefs feel more real.
Clinicians should ask about chatbots
Unlike old-school tech, chatbots don't just listen: they actively shape conversations and help build personal narratives.
The study suggests clinicians should ask about chatbot use when diagnosing first-time psychosis, especially since AI could worsen issues like mental illness or sleep problems.
While the "amplification spiral" theory still needs more research, experts say understanding these risks is crucial as chatbots become a bigger part of daily life.