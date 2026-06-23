Nature study warns 'AI psychosis' from chatbots may trigger delusions

Clinicians should ask about chatbots

Unlike old-school tech, chatbots don't just listen: they actively shape conversations and help build personal narratives.

The study suggests clinicians should ask about chatbot use when diagnosing first-time psychosis, especially since AI could worsen issues like mental illness or sleep problems.

While the "amplification spiral" theory still needs more research, experts say understanding these risks is crucial as chatbots become a bigger part of daily life.