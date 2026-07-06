Naukri launches AI tools to streamline hiring and job search
Technology
Naukri just launched a bunch of new AI tools to make job hunting and hiring a lot smoother for everyone.
The platform now offers features like automated recruitment, smart workforce insights, and premium matching, basically aiming to take the stress out of finding the right job or candidate.
Naukri employer tools and AI guidance
For companies, there's AI-Rex to automate hiring tasks, Talent Pulse for workforce trends, and PremiumX to pair top talent with senior roles.
Job seekers get personalized career guidance and interview prep powered by AI.
With these updates, Naukri wants to be your go-to spot whether you're looking for your next gig or building a team.