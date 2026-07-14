Naver leak hints Galaxy Z Fold 8 wireless charging boost

Big news for foldable fans: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will finally get a faster wireless charging upgrade, something users have been waiting for.

The Naver leak suggests the wireless upgrade, while previous leaks indicated faster 45-watt wired charging and larger batteries.

While the phones won't offer magnetic wireless charging (like Qi2.2), Samsung plans to roll out Qi2-ready branding on cases and accessories to keep things fresh.