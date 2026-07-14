Naver leak hints Galaxy Z Fold 8 wireless charging boost
Big news for foldable fans: Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 series will finally get a faster wireless charging upgrade, something users have been waiting for.
The Naver leak suggests the wireless upgrade, while previous leaks indicated faster 45-watt wired charging and larger batteries.
While the phones won't offer magnetic wireless charging (like Qi2.2), Samsung plans to roll out Qi2-ready branding on cases and accessories to keep things fresh.
Z Fold 8 gets 20W wireless
The Z Fold 8 series drops at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, 2026.
Expect a bump up to 20-watt wireless charging for the standard Z Fold 8 and much-improved battery life compared to the previous model (the Galaxy Z Fold 7).
Wired speeds are getting a big boost too, from the previous Z Fold 7's 25-watt up to a speedy 45-watt, so you'll spend less time plugged in and more time using your device.