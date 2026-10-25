N.C. State researchers build feather star inspired underwater robot
Technology
N.C. State researchers have built a clever underwater robot inspired by feather stars, those funky marine creatures with wavy arms.
Using just 2 actuators and some flexible limbs, this robot glides smoothly through water in three dimensions.
It's a fresh take on robotics, showing how smart design can make machines move more naturally.
Bio-inspired robot could explore oceans
This bio-inspired bot isn't just cool to watch: it could help explore oceans, carry cameras, or even team up with other robots for underwater tasks.
By mimicking real sea life instead of relying on complicated tech, it opens up new ways to build efficient, versatile robots for the future.