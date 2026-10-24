NCERT introduces AI and computational thinking module for Classes 9-12
Technology
NCERT has rolled out a new module on Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking for students in Classes nine to 12.
It's all about helping you build problem-solving skills, think creatively, and get comfortable with tech, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Activity-based module teaches responsible AI
You'll get a simple intro to how AI works, where it shows up in real life, and what its limits are, even if you've never studied AI before.
There's a big focus on using AI responsibly, including topics like data privacy and spotting misinformation.
The best part? The lessons are activity-based and flexible, so everyone can join in, whether or not you have access to digital devices.