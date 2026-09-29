NEAR Intents' shield blocks over $50 million tied to Bitget hack
NEAR Intents just blocked over $50 million tied to the massive Bitget crypto hack on September 24, where $387.5 million was stolen.
General Manager Alex Shevchenko shared that its SHIELD feature stepped in to stop suspicious cross-chain moves, part of NEAR's tools for keeping asset swaps safer.
Bitget reopens bitcoin withdrawals
After digging deeper, Bitget realized even more funds were taken than first thought.
NEAR Intents managed to freeze around $503,000, but about $166,000 slipped through before the freeze.
Bitget's CEO Gracy Chen asked THORChain to block addresses linked to the theft, though THORChain hasn't acted due to its non-censorship stance.
On a positive note, Bitget has reopened bitcoin withdrawals after fixing the security flaw and says no new unauthorized transactions have happened since.