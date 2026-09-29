NEAR Intents' shield blocks over $50 million tied to Bitget hack

After digging deeper, Bitget realized even more funds were taken than first thought.

NEAR Intents managed to freeze around $503,000, but about $166,000 slipped through before the freeze.

Bitget's CEO Gracy Chen asked THORChain to block addresses linked to the theft, though THORChain hasn't acted due to its non-censorship stance.

On a positive note, Bitget has reopened bitcoin withdrawals after fixing the security flaw and says no new unauthorized transactions have happened since.