Nearby orange stars may support life, says new study

A team led by Sebastian Carrazco-Gaxiola checked out over 2,000 K-type stars in the Sun's neighborhood, using powerful telescopes in Chile and Arizona. They took a closer look at 580 of these stars within about 108 light-years—studying their age, spin, temperature, and chemistry—to find which ones might best support planets like ours.

Why these orange dwarfs matter

Only about 7.5% of the studied K dwarfs have confirmed exoplanets so far. But the researchers flagged over 500 calm, mature K dwarfs as top spots to search for new worlds.

These orange dwarfs are not only twice as common as Sun-like stars nearby—they also live longer and give off gentler radiation than red dwarfs or massive suns.

That makes them especially promising in the hunt for life beyond Earth!