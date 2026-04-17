Nearly 120,000 authors seek share of $1.5B Anthropic settlement Technology Apr 17, 2026

Nearly 120,000 authors and other copyright holders are seeking a share of a $1.5 billion settlement from AI company Anthropic, claiming their books were used without permission to train its AI models.

This is the first big settlement of its kind and covers most of the works in question.

A judge will review the deal in May 2026, and the outcome could shape future US copyright rules around AI.