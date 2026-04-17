Nearly 120,000 authors seek share of $1.5B Anthropic settlement
Nearly 120,000 authors and other copyright holders are seeking a share of a $1.5 billion settlement from AI company Anthropic, claiming their books were used without permission to train its AI models.
This is the first big settlement of its kind and covers most of the works in question.
A judge will review the deal in May 2026, and the outcome could shape future US copyright rules around AI.
Anthropic accused of using pirated books
Anthropic (backed by Amazon and Alphabet) allegedly trained its Claude model using pirated books, sparking concerns among writers about fair pay and leaving out some foreign copyright owners.
The legal team cut their fee request after court feedback.
An earlier ruling found Anthropic broke some rules by keeping pirated works but said certain uses might count as fair use for AI training, making the legal situation even trickier for tech companies.