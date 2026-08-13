Nearly 14,000 Trezor customers exposed in ShipMonk data breach
Heads up if you use Trezor wallets: nearly 14,000 customers had their personal information exposed after a breach at ShipMonk, Trezor's shipping partner.
Names, emails, phone numbers, and addresses were leaked, but Trezor says its own systems and wallet devices remain secure.
No misuse reported, watch for phishing
Most affected users had all their contact details exposed; some had only partial information leaked.
If you ordered through Amazon, you're in the clear since those go through a different partner.
No misuse has been reported yet, but Trezor warns to watch out for phishing scams trying to trick you with this stolen information.
Cyberattacks up 17% this year
This incident is part of a bigger spike in cyberattacks, up 17% this year.
It's the first time Trezor users' phone numbers and addresses were hit, but similar breaches have happened before with both Trezor and competitors like Ledger.
Third-party partners are proving to be risky links in the chain.