Nearly 200 genomes reveal 3 indigenous migrations and Ypykuera lineage
Scientists just uncovered some surprising secrets in Indigenous American DNA.
By analyzing nearly 200 genomes, they found three major migration waves, including one from Mesoamerica about 1,300 years ago that no one knew about before.
Even more intriguing, an ancient Asian lineage called Ypykuera has been quietly part of the genetic mix for over 10,000 years, but left no trace in the archeological record.
Study sequenced samples from 8 countries
This research (published in Nature) is a big step for understanding how people first settled and adapted to South America.
The project nearly tripled available genome data by sequencing samples from eight countries and revealed how Indigenous groups developed genetic traits to survive tough environments like the Andes and Amazon.
Despite the huge impact of colonization, which caused a lot of genetic loss, some regions have kept their ancestral DNA going strong for over 9,000 years.