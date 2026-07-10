Nearly 200 genomes reveal 3 indigenous migrations and Ypykuera lineage

Study sequenced samples from 8 countries

This research (published in Nature) is a big step for understanding how people first settled and adapted to South America.

The project nearly tripled available genome data by sequencing samples from eight countries and revealed how Indigenous groups developed genetic traits to survive tough environments like the Andes and Amazon.

Despite the huge impact of colonization, which caused a lot of genetic loss, some regions have kept their ancestral DNA going strong for over 9,000 years.