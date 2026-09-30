Nearly full moon lines up with the Pleiades tonight
Technology
Tonight's sky has a treat: the nearly full moon will line up with the Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters.
The moon might make these stars harder to spot, but it actually helps you find them: just look nearby for a small, sparkling cluster.
Binoculars and time-lapse for viewing Pleiades
Grab some binoculars for a closer look at stars like Alcyone and Maia.
You can block out some of the moon's glare with tree branches.
Want something extra? Try filming a time-lapse: the moon will drift by while the Pleiades stay put, making for a pretty cool video!