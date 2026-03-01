Nearly half of last year's 0-day vulnerabilities were in enterprise tech
Google's latest report shows that about 48% of the zero-days Google tracked last year were in enterprise technologies—think security and networking devices, such as firewalls, and VPN and virtualization platforms from big names like Cisco, Fortinet, Ivanti, and VMWare.
These "zero-days" are bugs hackers use before companies can fix them, putting a lot of business data at risk.
Surveillance vendors are now a bigger threat than government hackers
Interestingly, more of these attacks came from surveillance vendors than government hackers—so the people selling hacking tools are playing a bigger role now.
Consumer products weren't safe either: over half the tracked zero-days affected things like Windows, Android, and Apple devices.
Some attacks took advantage of basic software flaws that generally require a software update to fix.
The big takeaway? Whether you're running a company or just using your phone, staying updated is more important than ever.