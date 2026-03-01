Nearly half of last year's 0-day vulnerabilities were in enterprise tech

Surveillance vendors are now a bigger threat than government hackers

Interestingly, more of these attacks came from surveillance vendors than government hackers—so the people selling hacking tools are playing a bigger role now.

Consumer products weren't safe either: over half the tracked zero-days affected things like Windows, Android, and Apple devices.

Some attacks took advantage of basic software flaws that generally require a software update to fix.

The big takeaway? Whether you're running a company or just using your phone, staying updated is more important than ever.