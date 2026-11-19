NEDO's team toured SRM's Quantum Reference Facility and Quantum Research Centre, checking out the university's homegrown, open-access quantum lab.

Country Head and Region Head for South Asia and the Middle East Masafumi Senda from NEDO appreciated the research environment and infrastructure, particularly its Quantum Reference Facility, and expressed optimism about establishing future research partnerships between NEDO and the university.

Deputy Chief Representative for South Asia and the Middle East Toshitaka Omiya highlighted how the facility lets researchers experiment with quantum hardware, test applications and gain exposure to global quantum technology standards, a dedicated experimental quantum infrastructure within Indian academia.