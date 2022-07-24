Technology

Neil Armstrong's footprints on moon are intact after 53 years

Neil Armstrong's footprints on moon are intact after 53 years

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 24, 2022, 02:49 pm 3 min read

Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin were the first to step on moon (Photo credit: NASA)

The first time man set foot on the moon will always be considered one of the biggest feats in human history. Now, to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the colossal moment, NASA has shared a video from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter showing the untarnished footprints of Neil Armstrong. Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Cold War between the US and USSR wasn't just fought on land. It had reached space as well.

The two countries competed with each other until the Americans trumped the Soviets with their moon landing success.

The magnitude of that success becomes clearer if you think about the fact that no other country has accomplished the feat yet apart from the US.

Commemoration Video of Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter shows tracks of astronauts

Apollo 11 landed on the lunar surface on July 20, 1969. To commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the monumental occasion, NASA has released a video from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The video shows the tracks of Armstrong and Aldrin, the first two to walk on the moon. July 20 is also celebrated as 'International Moon Day.'

Twitter Post Watch till end to see man's baby steps on moon

It’s #InternationalMoonDay! Today marks the anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing – the first time that humans stepped on the surface of another world. This video from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter shows the astronauts' tracks, still there after all this time. pic.twitter.com/LVDkFeEcYP — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) July 20, 2022

Over five decades have passed since Armstrong and Aldrin made their mark on human history, but their footprints still remain. But how? The main reason is because of the moon's lack of atmosphere, which means there is no wind or rain to erase the footprints. Add to that the fact that the moon is geologically dead. Therefore, no earthquakes or volcano eruptions as well.

Lunar landing US sent man to moon to defeat USSR in space

In 1961, the then US President John F. Kennedy set a goal - "landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to Earth" before the end of the decade. This declaration was part of the Cold War between the US and the erstwhile USSR. They achieved it in 1969 when Armstrong stepped foot on the moon.

Missions Apollo 17 in 1972 was the last manned mission

From July 20, 1969 till now, there has been a total of six crewed missions to the moon, all by the US. It started with Apollo 11 and ended with Apollo 17 in 1972. Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt were the last to walk on the moon. Crewed missions to the moon ended mainly because of financial reasons and safety concerns.

LRO Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is mapping moon's surface

Launched in 2009, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) is a robotic spacecraft of NASA that is currently orbiting the moon. Its mission is to map out the surface of the moon to find ideal locations for future crewed and uncrewed missions. "It has returned more data to Earth of any other planetary mission - nearly 1.4 petabytes!," said NASA about the LRO.