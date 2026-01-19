Netflix just dropped Google Cast from its mobile apps Technology Jan 19, 2026

Netflix has quietly removed the option to cast shows from its mobile apps to most modern Chromecast models and other streaming devices such as the Google TV Streamer while preserving casting on legacy Chromecast models and some TVs with built-in Google Cast (with plan-based limitations), impacting about 68 million US users, according to one estimate.

The Cast icon disappeared in the latest Android and iOS app updates (16.10.0), with no heads-up for users.

Netflix says it's all about "improving reliability and performance," but a lot of people are left scrambling for alternatives.