Netflix just dropped Google Cast from its mobile apps
Netflix has quietly removed the option to cast shows from its mobile apps to most modern Chromecast models and other streaming devices such as the Google TV Streamer while preserving casting on legacy Chromecast models and some TVs with built-in Google Cast (with plan-based limitations), impacting about 68 million US users, according to one estimate.
The Cast icon disappeared in the latest Android and iOS app updates (16.10.0), with no heads-up for users.
Netflix says it's all about "improving reliability and performance," but a lot of people are left scrambling for alternatives.
What still works—and what doesn't
If you have an older Chromecast and pay for the ad-free plan ($17.99/month), casting from your phone still works—for now.
Ad-supported plans never had this feature anyway, and you can still cast from Chrome browsers on Windows, Mac, or Linux computers.
This change fits with Netflix's push to get everyone using native TV apps instead of flexible casting options.
Why this matters
This move follows Netflix's earlier AirPlay removal and tighter rules on password sharing, making things less convenient for anyone who liked easy phone-to-TV streaming.
Now, you'll need your TV remote or the official app—no more quick-casting movie nights from your phone.
Users who relied on casting aren't thrilled, saying it makes watching together a bit less seamless.