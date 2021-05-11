Netflix could give users behind-the-scenes content via new N-Plus project

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 05:06 pm

A recent customer survey conducted by streaming giant Netflix suggests that it could develop a platform called N-Plus built around Netflix Originals content. Netflix already lets users watch behind-the-scenes interviews, podcasts, and other supporting content that promote Netflix's original content on YouTube and Instagram. The survey suggests that Netflix could increase these promotional efforts with N-Plus, Protocol reported. Here's everything else the survey revealed.

New online space

N-Plus could let you create, share your TV show playlists

In the survey, Netflix described N-Plus as a "future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows you love and anything related to them." The survey queried users about how they would feel if N-Plus allowed curating and sharing playlists of their favorite TV shows. It mentioned that if playlist viewers aren't members, they would only see the show's trailer.

Original ideas

Netflix considering viewer involvement in shows at pre-production stage

Netflix further inquired how users would feel if music from TV shows was listed on N-Plus so users could create playlists from it. The survey also asked how users would like if they could learn about a planned show and influence its development before filming finishes. Since N-Plus would be based on original content, it's reasonable why Netflix would consider such an arrangement.

Untrodden path

Netflix has made interactive films, but pre-production involvement is different

Although Netflix has tried this before, putting the creative process up for vote can be counterproductive and makes for a classic case of "too many cooks spoiling the broth." In 2018, Netflix launched Bandersnatch, a film where users could vote on plot developments that lead to one of the five possible endings. One could also rewatch and make different choices to explore alternate endings.

No promises

Netflix is also deliberating show reviews by viewers, for viewers

In a world of growing content, the streaming service is also considering hosting users' show reviews that other users with similar interests could watch. The survey suggested that Netflix wants people to access content surrounding shows, besides the show itself. Although ideating with consumers is an effective way to determine outcomes without an actual launch, a mere survey isn't a promise to implement anything.

Coming soon?

Netflix remains tight-lipped about its plans down the road

A Netflix spokesperson told Protocol that the survey was just a part of the company's regular efforts to ask audiences about options being explored. However, it isn't impossible for Netflix to try something out of the ordinary with regard to content. The streaming service commands a strong following and a dedicated hub for Netflix Originals would be a welcome addition.