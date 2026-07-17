Netflix says around 300 titles used AI
What's the story
Netflix has revealed that around 300 titles on its platform have leveraged generative AI, mostly during post-production. The streaming giant made the revelation in its second-quarter earnings report released on Thursday. It said it is "increasingly leveraging these tools to deliver higher quality output more quickly and at a lower cost."
AI applications
'The American Experiment,' 'Glory' used AI in production
The streaming service also shared examples of titles that have used AI, such as The American Experiment, Glory, and Brasil 70: A Saga do Tri.
These shows have employed the technology to create "highly complex sequences," including "enhanced crowds, historical battle sequences, and worldbuilding establishing shots."
During an investor call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed that The American Experiment docuseries features 17 minutes of "AI-enhanced footage," which was produced twice as fast and at half the cost of previous options.
Production benefits
AI helped productions include key shots that were left out
Sarandos further emphasized how AI has helped productions include key shots that would have otherwise been left out due to budget constraints or time limitations.
He also revealed that last year, AI was used to create a scene in the sci-fi series The Eternaut, saving both time and money.
The streaming giant has also invested heavily in AI technology, acquiring Ben Affleck's AI start-up and launching an AI animation studio.
Financial report
Netflix reported earnings of $12.56 billion in last few months
Netflix reported earnings of $12.56 billion in the last few months and is still on track to double its ad revenue to $3 billion.
However, the company has been facing challenges in retaining viewers for the second season of its shows.
In response to these concerns, Netflix said "time spent is just one aspect of strong engagement," stressing that "quality and variety also matter."
Content strategy
Netflix has started introducing new types of content to compete
To compete with free-to-watch services like YouTube, Netflix has started introducing new types of content. Over the past year, it has launched video podcasts and TikTok-style clips.
The company also recently announced plans to stream videos created by digital media brands such as BuzzFeed that usually appear on YouTube.
Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Netflix is considering adding always-on channels to its platform.