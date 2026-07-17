Netflix says around 300 titles used AI

The streaming service also shared examples of titles that have used AI, such as The American Experiment, Glory, and Brasil 70: A Saga do Tri.

These shows have employed the technology to create "highly complex sequences," including "enhanced crowds, historical battle sequences, and worldbuilding establishing shots."

During an investor call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed that The American Experiment docuseries features 17 minutes of "AI-enhanced footage," which was produced twice as fast and at half the cost of previous options.