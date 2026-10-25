Netflix says US viewership growth slowing despite rising watch time
Technology
Netflix has noticed fewer people opening the app and spending time watching shows, even though overall watch time is up thanks to more subscribers joining in.
Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said US viewership is "just not growing as fast as it could or as fast as we'd like," while company executives have cited greater competition and weaker programming among possible reasons.
Netflix tests podcasts and live sports
To shake things up, Netflix made leadership changes earlier this month.
While its US churn rate is still the lowest in the industry at 2%, investors are worried since shares have dropped 29% this year due to slower growth and missed ad targets.
To win viewers back, Netflix is trying out new stuff like podcasts and live sports.