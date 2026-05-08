Netflix trials AI voice search for mood queries, text replies

Voice search recommendations not personalized yet

Right now, the feature works on Chromecast with Google TV and TCL Google TV and is not available yet for Roku or Fire TV.

You activate it by hitting the "Ask" button with a waveform icon.

Early testers say it's surprisingly good at finding spot-on suggestions, even for tricky requests like "fun kids TV shows about death," which pulled up A Series of Unfortunate Events and Raising Dion.

Just note: it doesn't use your viewing history yet, so recommendations aren't personalized.