Netflix trials AI voice search for mood queries, text replies
Netflix is rolling out a new AI-powered voice search feature (still in beta) for select users.
Instead of searching by title, you can now ask for shows or movies based on your mood or a vibe: think prompts like "movies after a long, tiring day."
The twist? The answers show up as text on your screen, not as spoken replies.
Voice search recommendations not personalized yet
Right now, the feature works on Chromecast with Google TV and TCL Google TV and is not available yet for Roku or Fire TV.
You activate it by hitting the "Ask" button with a waveform icon.
Early testers say it's surprisingly good at finding spot-on suggestions, even for tricky requests like "fun kids TV shows about death," which pulled up A Series of Unfortunate Events and Raising Dion.
Just note: it doesn't use your viewing history yet, so recommendations aren't personalized.