Neuralink-linked Coherence Neuro begins SOMA trials for brain cancer Technology Jun 24, 2026

Coherence Neuro, a San Francisco startup with ties to Elon Musk's Neuralink, has begun testing its new brain implant SOMA on patients with aggressive brain cancer.

The device was tried out during tumor-removal surgeries to see if it's safe and effective at tracking tumors.

It's the first time a brain-computer interface is being used to disrupt the electrical signals that help tumors grow.