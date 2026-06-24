Neuralink-linked Coherence Neuro begins SOMA trials for brain cancer
Coherence Neuro, a San Francisco startup with ties to Elon Musk's Neuralink, has begun testing its new brain implant SOMA on patients with aggressive brain cancer.
The device was tried out during tumor-removal surgeries to see if it's safe and effective at tracking tumors.
It's the first time a brain-computer interface is being used to disrupt the electrical signals that help tumors grow.
SOMA detects tumor signals and stimulates
SOMA detects the unique electrical patterns of cancer cells and sends targeted stimulation to slow their growth.
It connects to a wearable device and mobile app for remote monitoring, meaning fewer hospital visits and more convenience for patients.
Coherence Neuro backed by Neuralink neurosurgeon
Founded in 2022 by Ben Woodington and Elise Jenkins, Coherence Neuro gets support from Neuralink's top neurosurgeon.
Right now, they're focusing on brain cancer, but hope SOMA could eventually help treat other types of tumors too.