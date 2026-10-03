New 1Password lab finds frontier AI fixes 26% of vulnerabilities

Researchers tested AI on six recent security bugs and ran 6,080 patch attempts with Claude and an LLM based on OpenAI's coding agent, Codex.

Most fixes had hidden flaws, showing that human experts are still essential for keeping software safe.

As Keith Hoodlet, head of Off-by-1 Labs, put it, "human defenders and AI tooling should be focused on vulnerability and triage, which can at least help defenders determine where the most impactful bugs exist in their codebase."