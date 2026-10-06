New 1Password offering Unified Access helps secure AI agents' credentials

1Password just dropped a new offering called Unified Access to help keep artificial intelligence (AI) agents and the credentials they use secure.

As AI tools get more involved in our digital lives, they need access to sensitive stuff like passwords and API keys.

Unified Access acts as a central vault, making it easier (and safer) for both humans and AI to manage credentials.

Plus, it works smoothly with AI developer tools like GitHub and Cursor, so your workflows stay protected across different environments.