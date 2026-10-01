New 1Password Unified Access helps lock down AI agent credentials
1Password just launched Unified Access, a tool that helps companies keep their AI agents' passwords and credentials locked down.
Instead of hiding passwords in code, everything now goes into a secure vault, making it much harder for hackers to sneak in.
The system finds and secures credentials so both humans and AIs stay protected, with auditing coming soon.
With 1Password partnerships developers retrieve credentials
Thanks to partnerships with Vercel, Cursor, and GitHub, developers can easily tap into the credentials they need without sacrificing security.
Nancy Wang, 1Password's chief technology officer, said this approach is key as more companies rely on AI: "Instead of storing credentials locally or embedding them in scripts, credentials can be securely retrieved from the vault and used only at the moment they are needed."