New 9to5Google Pro adds ad-free podcasts, Discord and Pixelated episodes
Technology
9to5Google just rolled out a new membership program, 9to5Google Pro, designed to build a tighter community and keep up with how people are getting their news these days.
If you join, you get ad-free podcasts, an extra weekly Pixelated episode for deeper dives, and access to a members-only Discord where you can chat, share feedback, and play trivia with other tech fans.
New 9to5Google tiers and expansion plans
There are three tiers: the $5/month ($50/year) Pro tier for most perks, Pro XL ($25 a month) with priority access and occasional swag drops, and Ultra ($100 a month) if you want to show extra support.
As more people sign up, 9to5Google plans to expand into more text, video, audio content, and newsletters, all shaped by what the community wants.