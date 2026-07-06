New 9to5Google Pro adds ad-free podcasts, Discord and Pixelated episodes Technology Jul 06, 2026

9to5Google just rolled out a new membership program, 9to5Google Pro, designed to build a tighter community and keep up with how people are getting their news these days.

If you join, you get ad-free podcasts, an extra weekly Pixelated episode for deeper dives, and access to a members-only Discord where you can chat, share feedback, and play trivia with other tech fans.