New AI model can index a month's worth of footage

LVMM 2.0 combines all your media into one searchable memory, letting you find moments in seconds across phones, cameras, or wearables. Unlike models with short video-context limits, this model can handle unlimited footage and can index a month's worth of footage using modest device storage.

LLaMA 2.0 outperforms Google Gemini, ChatGPT

LVMM 2.0 outperforms Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT in video search and question-answering tasks with way more context, and since it runs on your device, it means faster results, lower costs, and better privacy.

Its tech mimics how we remember things visually, but does it at machine speed.